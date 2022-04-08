What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (April 8-14)

Get amongst the action this weekend with a huge line-up of talent across Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne this weekend.

Give the working week the old left-right-goodnight, and head down to one (or more) of these incredible shows this weekend is offering up.

Friday

Great Southern Nights are putting on an all ages Ruby Fields show tonight at the Northern Beaches PCYC. Coming off the back of a huge couple of years, including the release of her sophomore album Been Doin’ It For A Bit, Ruby Fields is bound to put on a performance you don’t want to miss.

After years of pandemic, Hockey Dad finally have the chance to take their most recent album Itch on tour. Tickets are still available, and there is also an option to donate towards flood relief as you check-out.

Saturday

Just another incredible gig coming up this weekend thanks to Great Southern Nights. Taka Perry is hitting the stage at the Chippo Hotel in Chippendale, after whipping up a breakout Like A Version that has been described as one of the best of the year.

If you’ve never caught the live show of Sydney local Milan Ring, you’re genuinely missing out. The multi-instrumentalist jumps between creating loops, dropping beats, and triggering live samples, all the while shredding on the guitar. Get down to Northcote tomorrow night to get in on the action.

Enjoy the dulcet tones of the incredible Sarah Blasko this Saturday in Brisbane. Catch smash hits We Won’t Run and All I Want, plus her popular covers of Flame Trees and Don’t Dream It’s Over live in the flesh in what is bound to be a perfect night to let off a bit of steam.

Sunday

So Dune Rats are playing an all ages show for $20 in Melbourne this week with Beddy Rays offering up support. Don’t need to say much else. See you there.

Three, six, nine, girls wanna drink wine – and that’s exactly what you can do this Sunday if you head to the Crow Bar in Brisbane to catch the producer behind that iconic track live.

All Weekend

Head into Surry Hills any night this weekend to experience a sensory experience at Japanese bar and restaurant, Goros. Cherry Bomb is a six-week event in celebration of Japan’s Sakura Festival where you can enjoy a curated menu of food and cocktails, with DJs and a dance floor that’s open until late.

Australia’s most iconic comedy festival kicks off in Melbourne this weekend, featuring Australia’s best comedians, podcasters, and performers, plus plenty of overseas acts as well. You can catch shows in venues spanning across Melbourne so check out the event program to make sure you don’t miss out.

Wednesday

Peter Garrett has recovered from COVID and Midnight Oil are back playing shows. This week, they’re hitting Brisvegas on Wednesday night, with tickets selling fast. Jump in quick!

Happy gigging!