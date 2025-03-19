Cherub Rock: Billy Corgan and Wife Welcome Baby Daughter

The rockstar and his wife welcome a healthy baby girl, sharing a heartfelt moment on Instagram

Billy Corgan and his wife, Chloé Mendel Corgan, are celebrating the arrival of their third child, a baby daughter named Juno.

Born on Tuesday, March 18th, at the family’s home in Highland Park, Illinois, Juno weighed a healthy 9.9 pounds and measured 22 inches.

In a statement to People, Billy Corgan shared, “My wife Chloé is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto. We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth.”

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman also revealed that their older children, Augustus, 9, and Philomena, 6, are thrilled about their new sister. “They can’t wait till she’s old enough to play,” he added.

The couple shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram, capturing the intimate moment with Juno in bed.