The Great Easter Hot Cross Bun Debate – Who Reigns Supreme?

The test, which evaluated 19 varieties from supermarkets like Coles, Aldi, Woolworths, and others, found that Coles’ Finest Luxurious Fruit Hot Cross Buns earned the highest score in the traditional category.

Their Bakery Easter Choc Chip Hot Cross Buns also scored an impressive 82% overall.

Judges praised the Choc Chip Hot Cross Buns for their rich, aromatic chocolate flavour, particularly when toasted.

Culinary judge Brigid Treloar described the toasted buns as having a “luscious texture and chocolatey flavour,” reported The Guardian, highlighting the melt-in-your-mouth quality of the chocolate.

The traditional buns also impressed, with Treloar noting their blend of fruits like candied orange peel, apricots, and cranberries, which provided “more texture and more variety of flavour.”

While Coles took top honours, Aldi also performed strongly, coming in second.

Their Bakers Life Gluten Free Fruit Hot Cross Buns were rated highest in the gluten-free category.

In terms of pricing, Coles’ top-rated buns were considerably more expensive, with the Luxurious Fruit Hot Cross Buns costing $1.38 each, while Aldi’s Bakers Life variety came in at just 67c each.

However, Aldi’s buns were still close contenders, showcasing the increasing quality and variety of supermarket offerings.

Treloar also made sure to mention, “I want to taste the spice. You also don’t want butter softening the texture because one of the things we’re testing is how well it toasts.” “You don’t want a hot cross bun to fall into a ball of dough when you start to eat it, that’s unpleasant.”

Well, it’s official then folks, do you agree?