From Stage Dive to Faceplant: The Dare’s Crowd Surfing Fail

The Dare Took A Hard Hit After Crowd Surfing Went Wrong At A Recent Show

Indie sleaze sensation, The Dare, had a crowd-surfing fail for the ages during his Bristol show.

Midway through performing his viral hit Girls, the 29-year-old launched himself into the crowd—only to be met with a sea of phone cameras and not a hand to catch him.

The result? A dramatic flop to the floor, caught on video for all the internet to see.

But hey, the show must go on—he picked himself up and finished the song, now safely on the front barrier instead.

Taking the whole situation in stride, The Dare posted about his accident: “Record scratch. Freeze frame. Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up here.”

At least he’s got a good sense of humour about it!