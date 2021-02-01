Halsey buys Liam Payne’s “haunted” LA mansion for $10.2 million

After it was listed on the market for two years, former One Direction star Liam Payne has finally sold his Monte Nido mansion to none other than Halsey.

The Spanish-style home features stunning views of Calabasas, five bedrooms, al fresco dining, 7.5 bathrooms, a home cinema, and a waterfall, amongst other things. Complete with a home recording studio, it was no wonder that Halsey would be the one to snap up the digs.

However, Payne was forced to cut his original asking price from $14 million down to $10.75 million ($13.1 million AUD) in June, after revealing that the house was haunted.

Thanks to his rookie error, Payne didn’t end up making much profit from the home. Originally buying the property for $10 million (2015), the singer was forced to whittle down his asking price due to low demand.

Believe me, I am gutted. — h (@halsey) January 23, 2021

“Cheryl [Cole] wouldn’t stay in the top room, being pregnant with the baby,” Payne told press about his former girlfriend. “I’ve seen lights go on and off in the middle of the night and a few little creepy things, like taps turning on and off. If you don’t believe in it, I don’t think it can get to you.”

“But Cheryl was like, ‘I’m not sleeping upstairs’. So, we slept downstairs in the cinema room. First World problems.”

Thank you. Here’s to the future ❤️ — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 9, 2021

Halsey ended up buying the property for $10.2 million just weeks before announcing her pregnancy. With her third album stacked full of supernatural imagery, you’d think that the artist would be pretty chill with paranormal occurrences. Besides, most people would forgive a few rogue ghosts for a pool, gallery, full library, wine cellar, and koi pond too.

