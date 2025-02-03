Here’s everything that you’ve missed from LA’s FireAid concert

There was a whole heap of familiar faces at the LA FireAid concert this year, heres a quick recap of what you might’ve missed

Unless you have been living under a rock or have recently converted to a hermit lifestyle in the mountains, you would have heard about the LA wildfires.

Ravaging through the bustling city landscape, the fires have burnt through more than 23,000 acres of land.

The fires have left LA in complete devastation, inspiring a relief effort to help those affected by the fires.

The relief effort, FireAid is the beacon of hope in an otherwise grim start to 2025 for Californian residents.

Being one of the biggest music events in recent history, the event is among good company when it comes to musical royalty.

Starting the night off strong, Billie Eilish joined Punk-outfit Green Day on stage for a rendition of ‘Last Night on Earth’.

Following shortly after was Alanis Morissette, before Anderson .Paak graced the stage with a surprise guest.

Rap Royalty Dr Dre. joined Paak on stage to perform his hit song ‘Still D.R.E’ and his own take on 2Pac’s ‘California Love’.

Later in the event Stephen Stills was joined onstage by former bandmate Graham Nash for the first ever Stills and Nash performance since 1983.

Other notable performances include; Earth, Wind and Fire, No Doubt, Joni Mitchell, Gracie Abrams and Stevie Nicks.

But if you think we are done there, it’s only just getting started.

The cherry on top of the sundae is undoubtedly the surprise reunion of Nirvana, with Dave Grohl on drums and Krist Novoselic sporting the bass.

Taking over the vocals was a slew of performers from Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl.

A hard to top act that surprised many, the performance was followed by rock superstars Red Hot Chilli Peppers playing a lineup of some of their biggest hits.

The evening ended with a much more sombre tone, following the acts of Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Sting and Lady Gaga.

An amazing lineup for a good cause, there is simply no downside to this year’s FireAid concert.

For more information on the Cali fires or to help out, visit the CAL Fire website here.