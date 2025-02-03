Dear Seattle have just announced a 2025 album tour for ‘TOY’

Dear Seattle have just shared news that they’ve got a brand new album tour heading to a venue near you

Word on the street was Sydney-based rock outfit Dear Seattle were gearing up for a big tour in 2025.

Dispelling the rumours and confirming the good news, the band has just announced they are going on a full run through Aus this year.

Touring their most recent album ‘TOY’, the band are back for their “most memorable tour yet.”

Just in case you’re not excited enough already, they’re bringing a few friends along too.

Joining them on the tour is Cleveland Punk-rock group Heart Attack Man for their first ever trip down under.

Alongside them is the much loved Towns and Lucky who will join the 7-date tour schedule in May this year.

The tour is set to be their biggest yet, celebrating one of their most commercially successful albums to date.

Amassing over 50,000 streams on the first day and earning the band their first ever appearance in the top 10 ARIA charts, ‘TOY’ is one of their best releases yet.

Kicking off the tour on the 8th of may, Dear Seattle are starting their Aussie tour in Perth.

Following Perth is a string of shows through; Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Their most recent release, ‘TOY’ is a step up for the band after their debut album ‘Sentimental Slowdown’ released earlier last year.

The punchy yet energetic sound that they have come to be known for is firing on all cylinders, and it’s coming to a venue near you.

For early access, sign up to their Presale link now to try and score some early bird tickets.

For all of your other listening pleasures, checkout some of their other releases or have a listen to ‘TOY’ here.