Good Things Festival is slated to return in 2025

The Good Things festival is set to return this year with a fresh new lineup, although many other fezzy favourites have been less fortunate

Finally some good news to come out of Australia’s live music scene, as Good Things Festival is slated for a return.

The rock/metal/punk festival has been a bright spark in an otherwise dim live music scene over the past couple of years.

Following last years Festival crisis which saw festival monoliths like, Splendour in The Grass and Groovin The Moo getting cancelled.

It seemed as though we were in for another year of sorrow.

Last month Splendour in The Grass announced that they would once again be hanging up the sparkly cowboy boots for another year of preparing.

Meanwhile, last week Groovin The Moo’s organisers had announced they did not have plans for the festival to go ahead for 2025 either.

Right out of the gate 2025 seemed to be another one of those years without the festival giants.

More recently however, Good Things has announced that they are back and better than ever this year after their promoters guaranteed the festivals return.

Last years lineup boasted an impressive array of artists, including; KORN, SUM41, Violent Femmes, Jet and Sleeping with Sirens just to name a few.

Setting the bar high, this years lineup is expected to raise it a little higher.

With a festival capable of seemingly rising bands from the dead, they have had a particular affinity for comeback shows.

Their 2022 lineup sported TISM in their first show in over 19 years, and they have since gone on to tour the country late last year.

Good Things is a true reminder that even in the low times their is still good things to be found.

Keep updated on more music news here and have a listen to their 2024 playlist below.