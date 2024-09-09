TISM ‘Death to Art’ tour is kicking off this October with some special guests

Beloved cult icons TISM are back with a few other recognisable names to support their upcoming tour

Cult icon alt-rock legends TISM (This Is Serious Mum) are back following their appearance on last year’s Good Things lineup.

Possibly one of the strangest bands in Australian history, Melbourne-based TISM formed back in 1982 and has since gone on to large popularity.

With hits such as ‘Greg! The Stop Sign!!’ and ‘Everyone Else Has Had More Sex Than Me’, the band rose to cultural appraisal in the early to mid 90’s with their album ‘Machiavelli and the Four Seasons’.

Since then they have had a 19-year-long hiatus which only saw them return last year on a spot in the alt-rock, metal festival Good Things.

The band will be touring Australia this November and have a few special guests lined up to support the tour.

Among the company are Aus singer-songwriter Ben Lee, Eskimo Joe, The Mavis’s and a newly reformed and equally bizarre Machine Gun Fellatio.

Also, another bizarre cult icon of Australian music history, Machine Gun Fellatio hold similar cultural acclaim to their Melbourne-based counterparts.

Yet another reunion story, the band went their separate ways back in 2005 only recently having returned from another 19-year hiatus.

In some turn of events, however, we have been blessed by the music gods as they are set to join their TISM and friends in a massive Aus tour.

The tour will kick off in late October, starting in Brisbane before moving on to Melbourne and Sydney in November.

So if you have ever dreamt of belting out such classics as ‘Defecate on My Face’, ‘Catch My Disease’ and ‘Mutha Fukka on a Motorcycle’ all in one night, you are in luck.

You can grab tickets now at TicketTek, and check out their tour poster below for dates close to you.