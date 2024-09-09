Interview: Empty Soda discusses Ambience, New Music and the Art of Teaching

Check out our conversation with multi-talented experimental songwriter and NZ dweller Empty Soda.

Hailing from Auckland NZ, up-and-coming experimental artist Empty Soda has opened up about his creative process.

Balancing his teaching work with recording new music, the NZ artist discussed the pressures of the songwriting process on his recent album ‘XO329’ and what struggles come with that process.

Born in China, Empty Soda now resides in Auckland NZ and stresses that a spiritual bond with nature and animals is the key to happiness in music.

Using Ambient sound and Bass as primary instruments, the artist focuses on ambience as a main aspect of his music

Empty Soda appeals to all those looking for something out of the ordinary, a needle in an overpopulated haystack.

So join us as we discuss songwriting, teaching and what’s next for Empty Soda.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

EMPTY SODA: Doing some teaching guitar work with children and teenagers. Get ready for my next project.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live. What do you love about it?

EMPTY SODA: Auckland, NZ. I don’t know, maybe the food? Part of my soul is still in Wellington, I miss that city.

HAPPY: How did you first get into music? Were there any key artists or experiences that shaped your sound?

EMPTY SODA: When I was a kid, I loved singing. Love all the music I love, probably won’t choose one key artist for now. Jay Chou, Nirvana, King Krule, and Clairo were my favourites; I have been listening to Billie Eilish’s new album a lot recently.

HAPPY: Can you walk us through your songwriting process? Where do you typically find inspiration?

EMPTY SODA: Sometimes starts when some singing suddenly comes out. Sometimes from the ambient sound. Sometimes during the practice.

HAPPY: Your music appeals to those seeking something different. What message do you have for listeners who appreciate unconventional art?

EMPTY SODA: Trust your taste and trust your instincts. Trust the nature and maybe the music god:)

HAPPY: What’s been your biggest challenge as a musician so far? On the flip side, what’s been your greatest accomplishment?

EMPTY SODA: Time arrangements. My music is the progress, I should say when I dive into the music I feel like the flow is my greatest accomplishment.

HAPPY: Can you tell us a bit about your favourite instruments or recording tools you use to create your music?

EMPTY SODA: Ambient sound, and bass for now.

HAPPY: Are there any hidden gems or lesser-known artists you’re currently listening to that you’d recommend?

EMPTY SODA: A lot, I don’t have a favourite one. For example, James K, Mall Goth, BXRT, Eli Superfly, Blunt Dog, Night Lunch… Lots of them are Wellington/NZ local artists. I like to skip around songs to have a multiverse listening experience.

HAPPY: What’s coming up?

EMPTY SODA: My next single. “Secret Temple”

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

EMPTY SODA: Sleep, relax, love people, animals, philosophy, learning, enjoy art, making strange little things. and the flow in making music.