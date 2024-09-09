Here Are the Best Events to Carry You Through Christmas and Well Into the New Year

The lead up to Christmas and and New Year in Sydney is shaping up to be nothing short of magical.

The festive season is creeping up faster than you think. If you’re not feeling the pressure yet, you probably will be once the last-minute panic sets in.

But don’t sweat it—we’ve got you covered with the best events to keep the holiday spirit alive well beyond the lead-up to Christmas.

Here’s a rundown of what’s coming up, so get your calendars out and start planning!

20 – 22 December 2024, State Theatre

Kick off the festive season with an event that’s truly worthy of the name spectacular. Master magician and illusionist Michael Boyd is bringing his best tricks to the State Theatre, and he’s teaming up with The Voice finalist Prinnie Stevens to deliver a Christmas show that’s packed with music, magic, and jaw-dropping performances.

The show pays tribute to classics like the Radio City Rockettes and The Nutcracker, making it a must-see for fans of holiday tradition and extravagant entertainment. Expect world-class variety acts, a kaleidoscope of Christmas tunes, and mind-boggling illusions with a festive twist.

Perfect for the whole family, The Christmas Spectacular runs for three nights only, so don’t miss your chance to ignite your holiday spirit with a bit of Christmas magic.

Tickets and more info here.

25 October – 28 December 2024, Theatre Royal Sydney

What better way to wrap up the year than with a HERstoric musical that’s taken the world by storm? SIX the Musical is back in Sydney, and if you haven’t already experienced this global phenomenon, now’s your chance.

With over 600 million soundtrack streams and billions of TikTok views, SIX is a high-energy pop spectacle where Henry VIII’s six wives take the stage to rewrite their stories. Expect sharp wit, fierce performances, and a soundtrack that will have you losing your head—literally.

This Tony Award-winning show has an all-star cast of Australian queens ready to slay, including Kimberley Hodgson as Catherine of Aragon and Loren Hunter as Jane Seymour. Running through until late December, it’s the perfect festive night out for musical theatre lovers.

Tickets and event info here.

28 September – 13 October 2024, Theatre Royal Sydney

If you’re looking for something a little darker to balance out the Christmas cheer, Frankenstein is the perfect theatrical antidote. Retelling Mary Shelley’s classic in a modern, large-scale production, this hauntingly beautiful play explores the boundaries of science and humanity.

With critically-acclaimed performances from Darcy Brown as Dr. Victor Frankenstein and Jeremiah Wray as ‘The Creature’, you’ll be mesmerised by a tale as thrilling as it is tragic.

Frankenstein promises a night of spellbinding theatre with cutting-edge production elements, delivering a story of monstrous proportions.

Tickets and event info here.

11 – 18 January 2025, Sydney Opera House

Magic fans, get ready to have your minds blown! The legendary Penn & Teller are making their return to Sydney in January 2025, and this time, they’re celebrating their 50th anniversary with a brand new show.

These Vegas heavyweights have earned their status as magic royalty, and they’re bringing a mix of mind-bending illusions, outrageous comedy, and daring stunts that only they can pull off.

Penn brings the noise, Teller remains silent, and together they deliver a perfectly chaotic, hilarious, and mind-boggling performance.

After selling out their last Australian tour, this dynamic duo is back for a strictly limited season at the iconic Sydney Opera House, so grab your tickets here before they disappear.

