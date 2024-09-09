Sydney Opera House Announces Gillian Welch and David Rawlings’ Highly Anticipated Debut

The Sydney Opera House’s Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall, has once again demonstrated why he’s the maestro of curating exceptional talent for the iconic venue.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Grammy Award-winning Nashville legends Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will grace the Concert Hall stage in January 2025.

Known for their ageless sound, eloquent storytelling, and spellbinding melodies, the folk duo will perform two unforgettable nights celebrating their critically acclaimed new album, Woodland (2024).

“Playing our songs and making music in the legendary Sydney Opera House will be an honour and a historic moment in our careers. We’re thrilled to play our folk music for so many folks.” – Gillian Welch

Woodland is a testament to Welch and Rawlings’ musical synergy, born from a dramatic saga of resilience. After their recording studio was nearly destroyed by Nashville’s 2020 tornadoes, the duo saved their master tapes and gear amidst the chaos. The album’s blend of gentle folk rock and lush Americana has been lauded, with The Guardian awarding it a five-star review.

Ben Marshall describes the upcoming event as “an immense honour,” highlighting the significance of Welch and Rawlings’ arrival. “This isn’t just Americana; it’s a profound fusion of bluegrass, country, and folk that connects the raw energy of punk with the heartfelt resonance of Neil Young and Bob Dylan. Prepare for a transformative experience that will leave you breathless.”

Welch and Rawlings’ illustrious career, spanning over 30 years, features 10 studio albums and multiple Grammy wins. From their debut album Revival to their iconic soundtrack for O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), their impact on Americana music is undeniable. Their 2001 record, Time (The Revelator), is celebrated as one of the greatest albums of the millennium, while their 2020 release All the Good Times earned the Grammy for Best Folk Album.

EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

WHEN: Friday 24 and Saturday 25 January 2025, 8pm

WHERE: Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

TICKETS: From $109 + booking fee // sydneyoperahouse.com // +61 2 9250 7777

Insiders pre-sale: 9am AEST, Tuesday 10 September

What’s On pre-sale: 9am AEST, Wednesday 11 September

General public On sale: 9am AEST, Thursday 12 September

Head over to Sydney Opera House for tickets and info.