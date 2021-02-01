WATCH: Selena Gomez – ‘Baila Conmigo’ (feat. Rauw Alejandro)

Baila Conmigo (translated to Dance with Me) is the second single to be released from Selena Gomez’s upcoming Spanish EP.

The former-Disney queen’s pop sound is definitely present in the production (those funky electric guitar riffs are catchy AF) and is seamlessly infused into the traditional reggaeton beat. Combined with Alejandro’s smooth vocals, Baila Conmigo takes you back to the groovy memories of the dancefloors we’ve lost in 2020.

Along with the single, Gomez has also officially announced the release of her Spanish-language EP entitled REVELACIÓN – which drops on March 12.

Watch Baila Conmigo here: