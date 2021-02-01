Black Lives Matter has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

After gaining global momentum during the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement has officially been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Co-founded in 2013 in response to the murder of Trayvon Martin, Black Lives Matter has advocated tirelessly to end racial injustice and police brutality across the globe.

Following the subsequent murders of Michael Brown and Eric Garner in 2014, and George Floyd in 2020, BLM has gained immense recognition and skyrocketed from its grassroots beginnings into a worldwide movement.

Norwegian MP Petter Eide said of his nomination: “Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice… They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.”

We hold the largest social movement in global history. Today, we have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. People are waking up to our global call: for racial justice and an end to economic injustice, environmental racism, and white supremacy. We’re only getting started ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/xjestPNFzC — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) January 30, 2021

Following his nomination, Eide was reportedly bombarded with indignant emails from Americans who claim that Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful organisation. In response, the MP said that he was prepared for the antagonistic reactions and cited a number of studies proving the demonstrations to be peaceful, bar a handful of incidents that have been spurred by the activities of police or counter-protestors.

Black Lives Matter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. Powerful. Peaceful like Gandhi and King Jr. Tear gassed and shot at by riot police, for simply marching, peacefully. Marching against systemic and institutionalized racism and the chronic police brutality of black Americans — Jim Shadduck (@Elkklr) January 29, 2021

“There is actually a tradition for doing this,” Eide explained. “It’s a strong linkage between antiracism movements and peace, and a recognition that without this kind of justice, there will be no peace and stability in the society.”

Black Lives Matter was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. Deserved. pic.twitter.com/LX9nFZvSrL — Vivian (@VivianMpls) January 29, 2021

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be chosen in October and the award ceremony will be held on 10 December.