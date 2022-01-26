Rihanna throws $15 million behind social justice charities

The Clara Lionel Foundation, led by Rihanna is giving $15 million dollars to social justice charities, spread between 18 organisations.

Another day and another instance of Rihanna being a freakin’ legend. The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation is generously donating $15 million to social justice organisations.

The money will be spread between 18 charities including Climate Justice Alliance, the Movement for Black Lives, the Indigenous Environmental Network, the Black Feminist Fund, GirlsCARE, and more.

Rihanna founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in honour of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite in 2012. Since then, the foundation has raised over $80 million, and funded more than 150 social justice projects.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Rihanna said, “Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change.”

“These grants support entities focused on and led by women, youth, Black, Indigenous, people of color and LGBTQIA+ communities,” the foundation shared on their website.

The donations have been made in partnership with Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey’s welfare initiative #StartSmall, which is dedicated to providing educational access to girls in remote African villages.

You can read a full list of the organisations that are receiving funds, here.

Pretty sure this calls for an obligatory listen through of RiRi’s entire discography, starting right now.