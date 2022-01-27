Bandcamp Fridays are back!

Bandcamp Fridays will be returning next month, giving all revenue from Bandcamp sales, straight to the artists.

Save up your pennies, because Bandcamp has announced that their artist support initiative, Bandcamp Fridays is coming back.

Starting from the first Friday in February, and continuing on the first Friday of every month until at least May, Bandcamp will waive their revenue share on purchases from the online music store.

The initiative began in March 2020 to support musicians during the Coronavirus pandemic, by giving artists 100% of sales when music is purchased from their Bandcamp store.

Bandcamp Fridays return on February 4th. https://t.co/3tQF43Lnh1 — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) January 24, 2022

“Over the course of 17 days, fans paid artists and labels more than $70 million dollars [£52m], helping cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications, and much more,” Bandcamp said in a statement.

“If you’re among the nearly 800,000 fans who participated, thank you. It will likely be several months before live performance revenue returns in full. So we’re going to continue doing Bandcamp Fridays in 2022, on 4 February, 4 March, 1 April, and 6 May.”

In 2020 alone, Bandcamp Fridays gave an additional $40 million USD to musicians. So if you’re hanging out to buy an album from your favourite artist, maybe hold off for another week so they get the full cut.