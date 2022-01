Kao the Kangaroo is hopping his way back into the video game realm for his first adventure since 2005. The pugilist marsupial, an unabashed attempt to cash in on the popularity of Crash Bandicoot by Polish developer Tate Multimedia, is scheduled for release in 2022. Crikey!

Kao the Kangaroo will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Switch.