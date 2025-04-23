Fan Favourite Classic Console Themes Are Hitting PS5 Today

Sony’s giving us another taste of those iconic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 home screen themes for PS5

After a fan-favourite encore earlier this year, they’re back again, with a fresh update dropping today, April 24. So, get ready to give your PS5 a personal touch that’s steeped in gaming history.

As the PS5 hits its fifth birthday, fans have been craving something special — and it looks like Sony’s finally listening. The request? Dynamic themes, just like the ones that were all the rage on the PS3 and PS4. For a while, the PS5 was a little stingy on themes, but that’s about to change with tomorrow’s update.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony excitedly teased the return of these fan-favourite themes, offering more than just visuals. Remember how they let you mess with the audio too? That’s all coming back. After wrapping up the 30th anniversary PlayStation celebration tour in January 2025, Sony promised to keep the good times rolling, and they’re delivering.

You’ll find the updated themes in the PS5 settings under ‘Appearance’ — and no, this isn’t just a limited-time thing. These themes are here to stay for the long haul.

But wait, there’s more. The update is also introducing a brand-new feature: Audio Focus. This cool new option will let you fine-tune your gaming sound, whether you want to crank up dialogue or zero in on sound effects. All you need is a USB or analog connection, and you’re set to rock.

Oh, and while you’re at it, keep an eye out for the list of new PlayStation Plus games coming in April 2025, along with the release date for Ghost of Yōtei — a big PS5 drop you won’t want to miss.

So, whether you’re reliving the classics or tweaking your soundscape, Sony’s latest updates are sure to keep the gaming soundtrack fresh. Play it again, Sony. Play it again.

