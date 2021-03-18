‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ on PS5 is the best version yet

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has just been released on PlayStation 5. We investigate how it looks and feels on next-gen hardware.

Crash Bandicoot has come a long way since his humble beginnings back in 1996. Once considered a knock-off Sonic the Hedgehog, he has become a household name in his own right. In fact, it’s interesting to note that one of today’s most acclaimed studios, Naughty Dog, built their reputation on the success of the first Crash Bandicoot game.

The latest instalment in the long-running series is Crash Bandicoot 4:It’s About Time. Acclaimed on its release in October 2020, the game has just been transported onto next-generation hardware, and we are thrilled to have been given a chance to put it though its paces. It should be noted this new version of the game is available as a free upgrade to players who purchased a PlayStation 4 copy. So jump on that if you haven’t already.

Graphics

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is now available on PlayStation 5, and we are pleased to say that the game really shines. While the game looked delightful on PlayStation 4, Crash’s wacky and colourful world really comes alive in this version.

The game is capable of running in 4K at 60 FPS; which means it all looks really smooth. As I made my way through the various levels of the game, jumping from box to box and rail to rail, there wasn’t a single stutter.

Unfortunately, this also meant there wasn’t a single excuse for each time I missed my target and fell to a crushing death.

Load times

Speaking of which, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a bloody hard game. Make no mistake about that. Sure, it’s for the whole family in terms of its tone, characters, and playful sense of humour. But place this game in the hands of a temperamental eight year old and my money is on the whole thing ending in tears.

This is where playing the game on PlayStation 5 really makes a difference. In a game where dying many times is to be expected, loading times become rather important. For example, I died about 15 times over the course of a level that could be completed in five minutes, which really starts to add up if the game takes 20 seconds to load after each death.

In the case of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PlayStation 5, I am pleased to report that loading times are nearly non-existent. Therefore, my inability to remain alive was only a minor frustration.

Smaller improvements

The developers have also added some functionality with the DualSense controller. What I noticed most was how responsive the controller was in relation to what was happening in the game. When the world shakes, your controller will shake.

The implementation of adaptive triggers is another welcome feature that makes certain abilities even more fun to use. It all adds to the experience, even if it is only in a minor way.

Finally, the sound in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is great. I chose to really test it out and listened through a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones. Sony has made a big deal about the audio quality that the PlayStation 5 is capable of reproducing, and I will admit it left me impressed. I felt like I was in my own crazy cartoon world, rather than just watching it on a screen.

Final thoughts on Crash Bandicoot 4

At the end of the day, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a great game no matter what console you play it on. Nonetheless, the improved graphics, sound and, most importantly load times, mean that the experience you have on PlayStation 5 will be a better one.

And if you haven’t played it at all yet… well there’s never been a better time.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is out now.