These vintage ‘Star Wars’ series are coming to Disney+ this April

Star Wars is Disney. Or is it the other way around? Either way, Disney+ is getting a fresh load of retro Star Wars material.

Star Wars is a big part of many of our childhoods. Hell, it’s a big part of many of our lives. And now that I think of it, the same exact thing is true of Disney. The latest bunch of material that is being dumped onto Disney+ only further solidifies this.

The list of titles that are being added to Disney+ on April 2 will likely be of interest to Star Wars fans. Particularly those that allow their nostalgia to get the better of them.

Star Wars: Clone Wars

Chief amongst the titles of interest is the original animated series Clone Wars. Not to be confused with the well known computer animated series that came afterwards, the animated Clone Wars series first aired in 2003 on Cartoon Network.

Clone Wars was animated by much-loved animator Genndy Tartakovsky of Samurai Jack and Dexter’s Laboratory fame. It damn well looks like it too. Not that I’m complaining; it looks fantastic. The series focuses on the period between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, meaning there is a whole lot of action and fighting.

Interestingly, the series is not considered canon, and therefore doesn’t necessarily fit in with how Disney view the official Star Wars narrative. Nonetheless, they have decided to give fans the chance to enjoy it. Well, as long as they fork out some of their hard-earned dollars for their subscription service.

Ewok related titles

Other noteworthy Star Wars titles that are being added include the Ewoks films of the 1980s. I don’t know about everyone else but I have fond memories of Caravan of Courage. Although judging by the Rotten Tomatoes page I may have been one of the only ones. Still, it could possibly fit into that “so bad it’s good” category. Either that or I had shocking taste as a 6-year-old. Probably the latter actually.

The other piece of retro Star Wars material that looks worth a gander is the Ewok animated series from 1985. This show looks absolutely terrible in a totally binge-worthy way. Honestly, the thing looks like each frame was laced with acid that George Lucas himself made up in his very own “special effects” studio.

It might be a bit of a mixed bag, but this upcoming Disney+ dump should at the very least be entertaining. Now all I need is a Star Wars buddy that’s keen to drop some acid and take a trip back into the 1980s; the glory years before Star Wars was being treated as a cash cow. Right?