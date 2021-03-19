Pete Murray is one of the most enduring and recognisable voices in Australian music. Since emerging in 2001 with hits like So Beautiful, he’s been a mainstay on the festival circuit and never far from the top of the charts.

Now he’s back with a new EP, The Night, which has been crafted in collaboration with some of the world’s top songwriters in L.A., Nashville and London. It’s from this collection that If We Never Dance Again emerged.

The EP version is richly layered, but for this performance, Murray stripped the song back to its bare elements.

If We Never Dance Again was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi