Pete Murray Performs ‘If We Never Dance Again’ Live at Enmore
Pete Murray is one of the most enduring and recognisable voices in Australian music. Since emerging in 2001 with hits like So Beautiful, he’s been a mainstay on the festival circuit and never far from the top of the charts.
Now he’s back with a new EP, The Night, which has been crafted in collaboration with some of the world’s top songwriters in L.A., Nashville and London. It’s from this collection that If We Never Dance Again emerged.
The EP version is richly layered, but for this performance, Murray stripped the song back to its bare elements.
If We Never Dance Again was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi
Featuring whisper-quiet phrases and full-bodied and impassioned choruses, If We Never Dance Again spans a massive emotional range. Here’s what Murray had to say about the track:
“I was actually quite nervous about writing it. I went to L.A., Nashville and London on a co-writing trip, meeting up with a guy called Morgan Dorr… It’s one of those songs I’m really proud of and you want to make it perfect.”
Check out the video below:
To find out more, head over to the Pete Murray website.