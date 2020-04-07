Meet DualSense: the PlayStation 5’s new controller

What’s black and white and set to rest in your hot little hands pretty soon? Bingo! It’s the new controller for the hotter-than-hotly anticipated PlayStation 5. Meet the DualSense.

When the PS4 dropped way back in 2013, the DualShock 4 quickly became a classic and has only furthered its status as a premium controller over the PS4’s seven-year life. The conundrum that Sony faced: how do you improve on the best?

With the PS5 set to drop later this year, Sony has dangled its new controller in front of us. The DualSense looks to be an evolutionary leap ahead of the already excellent DualShock 4.

As already mentioned, the DualShock 4 has become an institution in its own right, with millions of players all over the world accustomed to its feel. So did Sony throw out the baby with the bathwater? No way.

Here’s how Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Senior Vice President of Platform, Planning and Management, Hideaki Nishino summed up the DualSense:

“After thoughtful consideration, we decided to keep much of what gamers love about the DualShock 4 intact, while also adding new functionality and refining the design.”

Nishino goes onto talk about the implementation of haptic feedback and adaptive trigger buttons, “so you can truly feel the tension of your actions.”

Exciting times indeed. To read the full statement, head over to the Playstation Blog.