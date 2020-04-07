Check out Henry Rollins’ epic new radio show ‘The Cool Quarantine’

American musician, actor, comedian, and radio host, Henry Rollins, has announced a new radio series in collaboration with Santa Monica radio station, KCRW.

The Cool Quarantine is set to be a long-form, digital-only music show, and its first episode has already aired, clocking in at a whopping four hours.

Henry Rollins has launched a new long-form digital radio show called The Cool Quarantine, set to feature stories, rarities, bootlegs, full albums, and more.

If you’re stuck in quarantine and looking for something to do, this is certainly a way to pass the time. Rollins describes that the shows will feature personal stories, deep cuts, rarities, bootlegs, full albums, EPs, and more. The first, already-aired episode is titled “Henry shares Ian MacKaye bootlegs, Led Zeppelin stories and more.”

Speaking on the show Rollins described his long-dreamed-of idea for a long-form radio show:

“For many years, I’ve had this idea for a long-form show. I mean really long-form. Like hours. To do it terrestrially would be difficult because I would be crowding other shows out. But if it was online, hey. It’s as many songs as I want, language issues are not a factor, and if anyone gets bored, they can just turn it off or mark the time they checked out and resume later.”

“The idea is that you’re in your room and Engineer X and I come over with a bunch of records,” he continued. “We play you songs, I tell you stories, and we do time together. Now that many of us are under some kind of confinement, we might as well get some good listening happening. Let’s go long!

“It’s kind of like the show we do on Sundays but without time constraints or worrying about FCC compliance. It’s an extra slice of pizza. It will be completely indulgent. Fanatic, of course, and hopefully, as Iggy Pop, the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of Rock and Roll says, ‘a real cool time.'”

I’m down for an extra slice of pizza. To find out more, and listen to the first episode, head here.

