Watch Johnny Rotten, Henry Rollins, and Marky Ramone get into a fight

With the exceptions of Christmas with the family, one would usually expect celebrations to be civil. Unfortunately this was not the case at the launch of Iggy Pop’s new docu-series Punk. This is Johnny Rotten as his loose-tongued best.

Johnny Rotten never ceases to be, well, rotten, as exhibited by firing obscenities at Marky Ramone and Henry Rollins during a recent panel session.

Ahead of the series premiere on March 11th, a collection of punk royalty gathered in LA for a panel discussion in celebration. Unfortunately, Johnny Rotten is called that for a reason. Fasten your seatbelts, ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a ride!

It started out strong with the remark, “[You’re] not even an original Ramone,” in response to Marky Ramone’s comments on the Ramones‘ legacy. Don’t worry, it gets better.

My personal favourite quote of the night is, “Enjoy your drugs and have a fucking happy death,” closely followed by “this daft cunt is into fucking drugs,” and “look at you, you look like a heavy metal fucking reject.” Unsurprisingly, Ramone wasn’t too thrilled about any of these.

Henry Rollins was the second victim, although despite his art being heavily mocked and insulted he seemed to find it all amusing rather than too offensive.

