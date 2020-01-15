Northern Ireland legalises same-sex marriage

From January 20th onwards, same sex marriage in the ever beautiful Northern Ireland will finally be legal. Previously married same sex couples will also have their unions legally identified by the government.

The legalisation of same sex marriage marks another win for the LGBTQI+ community, especially in a country which has historically subjugated queer people to unfair treatment and laws.

Same sex marriage is now legal in Northern Ireland, with the first legal wedding ceremonies set to take place in February.

In November 2015, a national vote was released on same sex marriage, the results showing that most Northern Irish citizens supported its legalisation. Then in July last year, MPs supported amendments that were made regarding changes to abortion and same sex marriage laws. One Labour MP, Conor McGinn, created an amendment that proposed the legalisation of same sex marriage to the Northern Ireland Act 2019.

McGinn told BBC News:

“Everyone who values equality, love and respect can celebrate today.”

“It’s a good day for Northern Ireland, an important day for citizens’ rights across these islands and an exciting day for same sex couples who can now register to marry.”

Amnesty International’s Patrick Corrigan told the BBC, “For too long, LGBT+ people in Northern Ireland have been treated as second-class citizens. So, today is an incredible moment for same sex couples who can finally marry and have their relationships recognised as equal.”

John O’Doherty from the Love Equality campaign also stated that this was the“Culmination of five years of campaigning for marriage equality and marks an enormous step forward for LGBT+ people.”