Gallery: Vampire Weekend at Enmore Theatre by Lachlan Townsend

Whenever Vampire Weekend touch down in Australia, the buzz is palpable. At Splendour in the Grass 2018 everybody hailed Ezra and his crew as the tightest band the festival booked that year, and off the back of a recent Falls Festival stint, it seems nothing had changed.

Recently they stopped by Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, a 1,600-cap venue that’s astoundingly smaller than what Vampire Weekend would normally book. It meant there were more fans than ever who missed out on tickets – but for those who were there, it was truly special.

