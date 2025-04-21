Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Tie the Knot

The ‘Twilight’ star and screenwriter fiancée finally say “I do” in an intimate home wedding

Huge congratulations are in order for Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, who have reportedly tied the knot in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony!

According to TMZ, the couple exchanged vows at Meyer’s home on Monday, surrounded by close friends and family, including Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

The pair, who got engaged in 2021 after dating since 2019, have been inseparable since reuniting years after first meeting on a movie set.

Stewart once gushed about Meyer on The Howard Stern Show, saying, “All bets were off” from the moment they reconnected.

In the lead-up to their wedding, Stewart revealed they’d taken steps to start a family in the future, sharing on a podcast last year, “We’ve done really annoying things, like freeze our eggs and stuff… so, if we want to, we can.”

With their undeniable chemistry and shared adventures ahead, it’s clear this duo is just getting started.

Cheers to love, laughter, and happily ever after!