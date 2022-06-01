Why are so many people walking out of Kristen Stewart’s new horror film?

Several people walked out of the cinema during the premiere of Kristen Stewart’s new horror film at Cannes Film Festival.

A gory new film starring Kristen Stewart premiered for press at Cannes over the weekend, but there were several people that couldn’t make it through to the end.

The David Cronenberg film, Crimes of the Future, follows the story of a bureaucrat played by Stewart, who becomes transfixed by a performance artist who performs surgery on real people in front of live audiences.

As you can imagine, the film is extremely fkn gory. So much so that a fair chunk of the audience had to walk out of the premiere.

Stewart herself has admitted that she was confused by the film at times, telling Insider, “We, the actors, spent every single day after work being like, ‘What the fuck are we doing?’ But then I watched the movie last night and it was so crystal clear to me.”

“It so exposing, and it does feel like you’re hacking up organs when you’re making something, and if it doesn’t feel that way it’s not worth it.”

But the actress also said that she doesn’t mind the stir that the premiere caused. “Everyone loves to talk about how his movies are difficult to watch and it’s fun to talk about people walking out of Cannes screenings,” she said.

You’ll be able to brave the film yourself next month when Crimes of the Future is released in cinemas. But if you’re the kind of person who looks up the Parents Guide before watching any movie, maybe give this one a miss.