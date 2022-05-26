Oh bother, there’s a Winnie the Pooh horror movie coming out this year

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will be one of the first films to take advantage of the classic A. A. Milne characters entering the public domain.

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet have a bit of a new look this year, taking the form of horror movie villains in the upcoming film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

The ye olde A. A. Milne book characters have just entered the public domain, so likeness is completely legal, but along with his undying hunger for honey, Pooh’s got a fresh appetite for murder.

The Rhys Waterfield directed film takes the form of a house invasion thriller, which sees Winnie the Pooh and Piglet going feral after Christopher Robin leaves them to go to college.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” the director explained. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

There is currently no official release date for the film, but because of the crazy amount of press the film has received, Waterfield is ramping up the pace on post-production.

“Because of all the press and stuff, we’re just going to start expediting the edit and getting it through post production as fast as we can,” he said. “But also, making sure it’s still good. It’s gonna be a high priority.”

Being such a left-of-field concept, Waterfield put focus on finding a suitable balance between horror and comedy.

“When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept,” he said,“It’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid. And we wanted to go between the two.”

So in the unlikely even that you needed more fuel for your nightmares, you’re welcome.