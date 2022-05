The Kid Laroi decided to do an impromptu show outside a McDonald’s franchise last night.

The Kid Laroi is back in his homeland touring and has jumped up to perform a few songs outside a local Sydney McDonalds.

The performance comes a week after Maccas introduced the new Kid LAROI Meal, which is an exact replica of the artist’s go-to order: a cheeseburger with no pickles, medium fries, medium frozen Coke and six-piece chicken McNuggets with barbecue sauce.

Watch the performance below.