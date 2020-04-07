Alex Dyson’s first Zoomba virtual workout class was completely bonkers

From interpretive dance election campaigns to eccentric ad campaigns, Alex Dyson has never done things by the book. So it’s no surprise that he’s decided to curate his very own Zoomba fitness classes.

After announcing his new creative endeavour on social media, the former triple j maniac has decided to keep spirits high by inviting those at home to get sweaty and join in on some of his fun.

Alex Dyson hosted his first Zoomba interactive workout class and, boy was it whack!

“I’m going to be hosting the world’s first ZOOMba class tomorrow at 10am AEST, so get your activewear on, clear a space in the lounge room, and join me for 30 minutes of digital stank. I’m serious. It’s happening,” Dyson revealed on social media.

With a toothbrush taped to his head, Ratdog began the live stream which maxed out at a hundred as the people tuned into his madness. The personal training tutorial turned more into a game of charades, shifting from horse lassoing on a motorbike to aeroplane imitations.

I’m not saying that watching ⁦@AlexDyson⁩ dance to Gasolina cured my depression, but I’m not not saying that. pic.twitter.com/Df42AQkh74 — Jules LeFevre (@jules_lefevre) April 7, 2020

For all those essential workers who missed out this morning, the next Zoomba live stream will happen on Saturday morning at 10am AET. The first live stream is available for you to dance to for the next 24 hours.

So if you don’t have your own home gym setup, feel like lightening up your mood or just struggling to keep fit in isolation, why wouldn’t you join in on these Zoomba live stream sessions. Strange attire strongly recommended.

Keep boogying Alex!