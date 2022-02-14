NFL claims they knew Eminem would kneel for Super Bowl halftime show

The NFL has denied rumours that they told Eminem not to kneel during this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

In a rumoured tribute to Colin Kaepernick, Eminem took a knee during his performance of Lose Yourself at the Super Bowl halftime show, performing alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The NFL reportedly warned Eminem not to kneel during his the halftime performance but the 49-year-old rapper acted against the league’s directions to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement and ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s fight against racial injustice in the sport.

The NFL have denied these rumours, with spokesperson Brian McCarthy telling the New York Times that the league’s officials “watched it during rehearsals this week,” and had approved the performance.

