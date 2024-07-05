J-MILLA is back like a ‘BOOMERANG’ with infectious new single

The Marranungu artist is back with latest single ‘BOOMERANG’ before playing BIGSOUND and SXSW later this year

J-MILLA ‘S latest single ‘BOOMERANG’ is an unforgettable new track from the Marranungu artist that we just can’t get enough of.

The newest drop from the Indigenous R&B sensation weaves masterful lyricism and infectious hooks with ease, a testament to his talent.

Building on a milestone year of success in 2023, ‘BOOMERANG’ follows the release of singles ‘Gammon’ and ‘On My Soul,’ which established the hip-hop star as an artist to watch.

‘BOOMERANG’ features traditional Indigenous instrumentation and Aboriginal slang, created in collaboration with the Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir (CAAWC).

The intro of the track showcases the voices of these talented women, who sing ‘Mayatja altimani mununi minala’ in Pitjantjatjara.

It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to witness the blend of culture and artistry Indigenous Australian artists are bringing to the table.

The Australian R&B scene is blooming with talent, and artists like J-MILLA have solidified the genre as one to watch.

Over the last 12 months he has made appearances at festivals like Field Day, St Kilda Festival, Perth Festival, Barunga Festival and Bass In The Grass, and was selected as the feature artist for Triple J Unearthed during Naidoc Week 2023.

The Marranungu legend has also been selected as a finalist for Acclaim’s All Stars list this year.

And he isn’t done yet.

You’ll also be able to see J-Milla later this year at Brisbane’s BIGSOUND in September, and Sydney’s SXSW in October.

Be sure to catch J-MILLA at his upcoming shows while you can, because with talent like this, no doubt you’ll be fighting it out in the Ticketek lounge for a chance to see this Marranungu legend.

UPCOMING SHOWS

Wednesday, July 31st Clancestry Festival – QPAQ Concert Hall Brisbane, QLD

Warriors concert feat. Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Jungaji, Radical Son TICKETS

September 3 – 6 BIGSOUND 2024 Brisbane, QLD

J-MILLA x Yung Milla – SAME BLOOD showcase TICKETS

October 14 – 18 SXSW 2024 Sydney, NSW

J-MILLA x Yung Milla – SAME BLOOD showcase INFO



