GRXCE’s new EP ‘Sorry For Being Sad’ is the epitome of sad music you can dance to

Indie-pop quartet GRXCE has announced their national headline tour for debut EP ‘Sorry For Being Sad’

Indie-pop quartet GRXCE have taken the Australian sad girl music scene by storm.

Their debut EP ‘Sorry For Being Sad’ is a melancholic daydream that captures the angst of coming of age and falling in and out of love.

The team has coined the tagline “sad music you can dance to” and bandmates Jamila (vocals & rhythm guitar), Jonathan (lead guitar), Emily (bass), and Alex (drums) have entered the Australian music scene in a glorious blaze.

Blending angelic vocals with guitar riffs that’ll get stuck in your head and lyrics pulled straight from your diary, ‘Sorry For Being Sad’ is an unmissable release.

Produced and mixed with producer Fletcher Matthews, ‘Sorry For Being Sad’ is an EP with no skips.

Each track is as catchy and emotionally devastating as the one before.

The second track on the EP, ‘Gravel Rash’ features gut wrenching lyricism alongside an angsty guitar similar to the likes of Holly Humberstone.

You can’t help but get up and dance but you notice as a tear rolls down your cheek when Jamila sings “You look just like your father when you get mad”.

‘Sorry For Being Sad’ follows a string of heartfelt singles that has seen them tour nationally, sell out hometown shows and play alongside The Rions, Beddy Rays and Pacific Avenue.

The team has an extensive resume already, having landed a spot on Triple J’s Unearthed rotation, featured playlists on Apple Music and Spotify, and from The Music and MTV in just six months since their debut release.

Catch the indie-pop quartet on their national headline tour for debut EP ‘Sorry For Being Sad’ this August and September.

Catch GRXCE at their upcoming shows:

17 August – Yah Yahs, Melbourne VIC

22 August – Hamilton Station, Newcastle NSW

31 August – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW

1 September – Tomcat, Brisbane QLD

12 September – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

20 September – La La La’s, Wollongong NSW

21 September – The Chippo, Sydney NSW

5 October – Springfest, Port Macquarie NSW









