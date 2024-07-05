Ability Fest 2024 has announced a killer line up; Ocean Alley, Cub Sport, King Stingray & more

For the first time ever the accessible music festival will be held across two cities.

Mark your calendars for this October, because Ability Fest is back and better than ever with a killer lineup of some of Aus’s greatest.

As Australia’s first accessible music festival, Ability Fest aims to make music festivals accessible for all. Founded back in 2018 by Dylan Alcott in collaboration with Untitled Group, a portion of each ticket sale will go towards helping young Australians living with a disability achieve their dreams.

Featuring Australian icons Ocean Alley, ONEFOUR, Cub Sport, King Stingray, Bag Raiders, Middle Kids, Brenn!, jamesjamesjames, Floodlights, Kita Alexander, Asha Jefferies, Eves Karydas, Jordan Brando, Crybaby, Wax’o Paradiso and many more, this year’s festival is sure to rock your socks off.

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, the festival is bringing the fun to two cities for the first time ever!

After playing the Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne, the Naarm based festival will be taking the Brisbane Victoria Park stage by storm on October 26th.

You’ll be able to grab your tickets for $60 per person when tickets go on sale July 11th via ticketek.

You’ll also be able to grab a bunch of delicious food and drink offerings during the fest and enjoy specialised accessible facilities and services unique to the accessible-festival.

Pre-sale ticket registration will close at 11am AEST on July 10th, before ticket sales open up later that day at 12pm.

If you miss out on pre-sale though, don’t fret, general release will go on sale the following day at 12pm July 11th.

Backed by both the Victorian Government through the Community Support Fund and the Queensland Government, Ability Fest is set to be stronger than ever this year.

Save the date and support your local festivals!

Note: This is a 16+ event



