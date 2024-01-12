We caught up with Perths own Greesy, to talk about his expansive new album Calm Before The Chaos

Get to know Perth’s own hip-hop force, Greesy, as he delves into the creative process behind his latest album, “Calm Before The Chaos”

Amidst a regional tour with collaborator Complete, Greesy took some time out to chat about his unconventional approach to rap.

From caffeine-fueled songwriting sessions to collaborations, Greesy delves into his creative process and daily routine during album recording. Step into the depth of Greesy musical mayhem, and witness the calm before the storm in his latest creation.

Happy: What are you up to today?

Greesy: Today, I’m currently on the other side of Australia doing a regional tour with Perth rapper and good friend Complete, playing in these towns (Ipswich, Maroochydore, Newcastle, Frankston, Geelong, Hobart & Bunbury).

Happy: What does a typical day look like when recording an album like “Calm Before The Chaos“?

Greesy: I start my day by waking up and grabbing some breakfast of champions (coffee and cigarette) followed by jotting down song concepts and ideas which helps a lot before I start writing. Once the song is written I record the chorus first until I get it sounding how I want before I go onto recording the verses & bridge.

Happy: The album is anchored by your clear penmanship. What’s your process in terms of writing punchlines and clever wordplay?

Greesy: I like to keep my punchlines short and sweet but relevant to today, the key is to make sure everybody can understand what I’m talking about or referencing.

Happy: “Calm Before The Chaos” also boasts some truly earwormy hooks. How important are the catchier and more melodic moments for rap songs?

Greesy: The hooks (chorus) are one of, if not the most important section of the song, it’s the part 90% of listeners remember and it’s what really gives the music it’s unique identity.

Happy: The album touches upon multiple sounds and genres. Is there one genre people might be surprised works well with hip-hop?

Greesy: Rock N Roll genre mixes well with hip-hop, all from the baselines to big percussions and tempos, a lot of my songs are rock n roll samples.

Happy: Chaos also enlists a host of featured artists. What was the collaborative process like?

Greesy: It was mad working with all the artists on this record, I had the song concepts done and recorded. Once I sent them the drafts, I’d given the artists full creative control too bring the best out of everybody as it’s their song as much as it’s mine.

Happy: Are there any rappers whose flows or bars are particularly inspiring?

Greesy: I’ve got 3 that really standout for me, with flows and bars it would have to be RA The Rugged Man, Eminem & YellaWolf, and I like how they all incorporate melodies into their songs whether it’s in their hooks or verses.

Happy: Anything interesting on the horizon that you can tease for us?

Greesy: This one’s a Happy Magazine exclusive but I’m releasing my Debut Album this year (2024) through a big label in our country followed by a solo Australian National Tour.

Happy: What makes you happy?

Greesy: Making music and being with my family & friends, I love to party and bringing people together for a good time.