As he gears up for his tour to Aussie and NZ, we caught up with Montell Fish for a chat about life, music, and everything in between

What makes you happy? ‘Many things, love, music, walks, and just trying to leave something beautiful behind’ Pittsburgh’s own, Montell Fish, embarks on his ‘Intercession Before Charlotte’ tour, bringing his own brand of new age gospel, soul, and electronic-infused beats to the shores of Australia and New Zealand this May and June. At just 26 years old, Montell Fish, born Montell Frazier, has been making waves since he dropped his debut album, ‘JAMIE’, into the world. His raw, emotive lyricism and haunting melodies, have resulted in shows that have sold out in under three hours – ahem, Carriageworks we are looking at you. As he gears up to hit the stages of Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, armed with hits like ‘Hotel’, ‘Fall In Love With You’, and ‘Bathroom’, along with fresh tracks from his latest EP, ‘Intercession Before Charlotte,’ we caught up with Montell for a chat about life, music, and everything in between.

Happy: What are you up to today?

Montell: Today was nice outside, I went for a walk. And showed my friend my new home.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you live, what do you love about it?

Montell: I live in New York, it’s a hard city sometimes but there’s so much beauty.

Happy: Your music seamlessly blends genres like soul, R&B, and electronic. What did you listen to growing up? And what are you listening to now?

Montell: Heavy gospel in my mothers home, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond and my dad was playing Rap, old school biggie, tupac, soul, rnb stuff. Then 16 I gained my own taste and started exploring and revisiting some of my parents’ music.

Happy: Can you tell us about your latest track ‘you’re rocking my world’?

Montell: That song feels like you just met someone that you can’t stop thinking about. I love how soulful it feels without imposing too many lyrics, just like a thought.

Happy: Can you share any insights into your creative and recording process?

Montell: I try to keep it as raw and intuitive as possible, I don’t wanna get stuck on ideas for too long.

Happy: Your forthcoming tour, ‘Intercession Before Charlotte,’ is about to hit Australia and New Zealand. What can fans expect from your live performances?

Montell: A mix of some older and new songs that I haven’t been able to perform yet in this part of the world.

Happy: Your music often explores themes of love, loss, and personal growth. How do you channel your own experiences into your songwriting process?

Montell: It’s my own therapy, I try to treat it like that in a way. So even when I’m being “coded” I still know what I’m expressing.

Happy: You’ve mentioned experimenting with different sounds and concepts under the alias dj gummy bear. How does this alter ego allow you to express yourself differently artistically? I describe him as a “mythical” version of myself, more whimsical, open to experimenting and studying different religions, and theological topics.

Happy: Your debut album, ‘JAMIE,’ received widespread acclaim. Can you tell us about the inspiration behind the album and how your musical journey has evolved since it landed?

Montell: Jamie was inspired by my first year moving to Brooklyn, after processing a breakup that I had gone through. It felt lonely, because at that time I felt that way, moving to a new place. So much has changed, and since then my journey has been cathartic with HLSHMLAG and Intercession before Charlotte Ep. I tend to just express whatever I feel at that moment.

Happy: What’s next for Montell Fish? Any exciting projects or collaborations on the horizon that you can share with us?

Montell: Charlotte is Coming, She is the one we should all fear.

Happy:Lastly, what makes you happy?

Montell: Many things, love, music, walks, and just trying to leave something beautiful behind.

Monday 27 May

​Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

​18+

​On sale: Thursday 28 March (2pm local time)

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Wednesday 29 May

​Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD

​18+

​On sale: Thursday 28 March (2pm local time)

​ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 31 May

​Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks | Sydney, NSW*

​Lic. All Ages**

​On sale now

​carriageworks.com.au

Saturday 1 June

​Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​18+

​On sale: Thursday 28 March (2pm local time)

​moshtix.com.au

If