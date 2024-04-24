As he gears up for his tour to Aussie and NZ, we caught up with Montell Fish for a chat about life, music, and everything in between

Happy: What are you up to today?
Montell: Today was nice outside, I went for a walk. And showed my friend my new home.
Happy: Tell us a little about where you live, what do you love about it?
Montell: I live in New York, it’s a hard city sometimes but there’s so much beauty.
Happy: Your music seamlessly blends genres like soul, R&B, and electronic. What did you listen to growing up? And what are you listening to now?
Montell: Heavy gospel in my mothers home, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond and my dad was playing Rap, old school biggie, tupac, soul, rnb stuff. Then 16 I gained my own taste and started exploring and revisiting some of my parents’ music.
Happy: Can you tell us about your latest track ‘you’re rocking my world’?
Montell: That song feels like you just met someone that you can’t stop thinking about. I love how soulful it feels without imposing too many lyrics, just like a thought.
Happy: Can you share any insights into your creative and recording process?
Montell: I try to keep it as raw and intuitive as possible, I don’t wanna get stuck on ideas for too long.
Happy: Your forthcoming tour, ‘Intercession Before Charlotte,’ is about to hit Australia and New Zealand. What can fans expect from your live performances?
Montell: A mix of some older and new songs that I haven’t been able to perform yet in this part of the world.
Happy: Your music often explores themes of love, loss, and personal growth. How do you channel your own experiences into your songwriting process?
Montell: It’s my own therapy, I try to treat it like that in a way. So even when I’m being “coded” I still know what I’m expressing.
Happy: You’ve mentioned experimenting with different sounds and concepts under the alias dj gummy bear. How does this alter ego allow you to express yourself differently artistically? I describe him as a “mythical” version of myself, more whimsical, open to experimenting and studying different religions, and theological topics.
Happy: Your debut album, ‘JAMIE,’ received widespread acclaim. Can you tell us about the inspiration behind the album and how your musical journey has evolved since it landed?
Montell: Jamie was inspired by my first year moving to Brooklyn, after processing a breakup that I had gone through. It felt lonely, because at that time I felt that way, moving to a new place. So much has changed, and since then my journey has been cathartic with HLSHMLAG and Intercession before Charlotte Ep. I tend to just express whatever I feel at that moment.
Happy: What’s next for Montell Fish? Any exciting projects or collaborations on the horizon that you can share with us?
Montell: Charlotte is Coming, She is the one we should all fear.
Happy:Lastly, what makes you happy?
Montell: Many things, love, music, walks, and just trying to leave something beautiful behind.
Monday 27 May
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ
18+
On sale: Thursday 28 March (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.co.nz
Wednesday 29 May
Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD
18+
On sale: Thursday 28 March (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 31 May
Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks | Sydney, NSW*
Lic. All Ages**
On sale now
carriageworks.com.au
Saturday 1 June
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
18+
On sale: Thursday 28 March (2pm local time)
moshtix.com.au
