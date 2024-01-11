WATCH: Atlanta meets Fargo in Prime Videos new TV series Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are joined by a stellar cast for the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith take on the OG film

Prime Video has just announced their new series, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” Debuting on February 2nd, 2024, this reimagining of the 2005 film promises a fresh take on the iconic story, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine bringing the witty banter and sexual chemistry of John and Jane Smith to life.

The premise is already intriguing: two strangers, yearning for excitement, stumble into the world of covert ops and are promptly hitched as Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Suddenly, their days are filled with glamorous missions, globetrotting adventures, and, oh yeah, the not-so-small detail of pretending to be in love. Can they master their cover story amidst bullets and bombshells, all while navigating the real sparks flying between them?

Beyond the charming duo of Glover and Erskine, the series boasts a powerhouse supporting cast. Familiar faces like, Paul Dano, John Turturro Wagner Moura, Parker Posey, Alexander Skarsgård, and Sarah Paulson make guest appearances, adding layers of intrigue and humor to the narrative. With names like Billy Campbell, Eiza González, and Úrsula Corberó also attached, we can expect the action sequences to be just as captivating as the romantic entanglement.

Francesca Sloane, co-creator alongside the multi-talented Donald Glover, brings her expertise from shows like “Atlanta” and “Fargo” to the table, ensuring a blend of high-octane thrills and sharp wit. This “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” promises to be more than just a remake; it’s a chance to explore the original’s themes of love, deception, and identity in a whole new light, with a diverse cast and modern sensibilities.

Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” is on track to be the perfect blend of action, comedy, and romance, perfect for a binge-worthy February weekend.