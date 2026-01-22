How to Get Harry Styles 2026 Tour Tickets: New York, Sydney, and Melbourne Presale Guide

Here’s how to score tickets for Harry Styles’ 2026 residencies in New York, Sydney, and Melbourne

It’s official: Harry Styles is finally ending his hiatus, and he’s doing it in the most “Harry” way possible.

Instead of a traditional world tour, he’s taking over seven global hubs for massive residencies under the banner Together, Together.

If you’re trying to score tickets for the 30-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden or the stadium takeovers in Sydney and Melbourne, you’ll need a game plan. Here’s the breakdown of how to get in before the “Sold Out” signs go up.

The Master Schedule: Presales & General Sales

The most important thing to know? The 2026 tour is exclusive to these seven cities. If you don’t live in one of them, it’s time to start looking at flights.

New York City (Madison Square Garden)

Harry is basically moving into the Garden from August to October.

Artist Presale: You must register here by Sunday, January 25 at 11:59 PM ET. No codes needed; access is tied to your Ticketmaster account.

Amex Presale: Starts Monday, January 26 (Check your specific date’s time on Ticketmaster).

General On-Sale (Wave 1): Friday, January 30 (For shows Aug 26 – Oct 9).

General On-Sale (Wave 2): Wednesday, February 4 (For shows Oct 10 – Oct 31).

Sydney & Melbourne (Accor Stadium & Marvel Stadium)

Australia closes out the tour in November and December.

Album Presale: Pre-order the new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. from the official AU store by Saturday, January 24 to get a code.

Amex Presale: Starts Monday, January 26 at 11 AM local time.

Live Nation Presale: Thursday, January 29.

General On-Sale: Friday, January 30 (11 AM for Melbourne / 2 PM for Sydney).

New Music Alert: ‘Aperture’ and the New Album

Before you even get to the ticket queue, you’ve got new music to digest.

The Single: ‘Aperture’ drops tonight, January 22, at 7 PM ET.

The Album: Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. officially arrives on March 6, 2026. It’s 12 tracks long and executive produced by his long-time collaborator, Kid Harpoon.

Who’s Joining Harry Styles on stage?

Harry isn’t coming alone. The residencies feature a revolving door of massive talent.

New York: Jamie xx

Melbourne: Fousheé & Baby J

Sydney: Skye Newman & Baby J

London: Shania Twain

Amsterdam: Robyn

Pro-Tips for Ticket Day

Check your Amex: If you’re a cardholder, this is your best bet. Amex members get first dibs on January 26.

Update your info: Make sure your Ticketmaster payment details are current now. You don’t want to be entering credit card numbers while the clock is ticking.

The “Residency” Strategy: With 30 shows in New York, the mid-week shows (Wednesdays) are historically slightly easier to snag than the Friday/Saturday “Halloween” run.