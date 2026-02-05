Fans are donating Plasma to afford $1000+ Harry Styles tour tickets

Is this good or bad?

The frenzy for Harry Styles’ ‘Together, Together’ tour has fans resorting to desperate, even bloody, measures.

With tickets soaring past $1,000 and astronomical demand eclipsing supply, the quest for a seat has become a financial crisis for devoted listeners.

In a chat with Rolling Stone, illustration student Daniella Barone says the solution was found in a plasma donation centre, trading her blood for cash to fund tickets and travel.

She’s not alone; fellow fan Ava Engle, who is terrified of needles, also donates plasma to afford the exorbitant costs.

This extreme effort highlights a painful irony: Styles’ tour, branded on unity, is priced beyond the reach of the very community it celebrates.

As fans drain their savings, and their veins, they’re left questioning a system that makes belonging a luxury few can afford.