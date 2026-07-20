China shakes up the global AI industry with Kimi K3

A new challenger has entered the chat.

For years, the race to build the world’s smartest AI has largely been framed as a battle between Silicon Valley heavyweights like OpenAI, Anthropic and Google.

Now, a relatively young Chinese startup is forcing the industry to rethink that narrative.

Moonshot AI, founded in 2023 by former Google and Meta researcher Yang Zhilin, has surged into the spotlight following the release of its brand new Kimi K3 system.

The AI model has already garnered comparisons to some of the world’s most capable systems, ever since Moonshot revealed its capabilities via a 16 million-viewed video.

The demand for K3 has been so overwhelming that Moonshot temporarily paused new sign-ups, while investors reacted with a sharp sell-off across major Western chipmakers and AI stocks, leading to growing concerns about whether the US still holds a comfortable lead in AI innovation.

Unlike the closed models powering ChatGPT and Claude, Kimi K3 is an open-weight model.

This means that developers can download and customise its trained parameters rather than relying entirely on paid APIs.

While it still requires powerful hardware to run, the approach gives businesses and researchers far greater flexibility than many of its Western rivals.

According to Bloomberg, Moonshot is now preparing for a public listing that could value the company at more than $30 billion USD after reaching an estimated $300 million in annual revenue.

Companies like Moonshot are proving that China is more than capable of creating extremely powerful ‘open’ and ‘closed’ AI systems faster than many even expected.

If Kimi K3 is any indication of what the future of AI entails, it proves that the industry won’t be dominated by a single company.

Or even a single country.

It may instead be shaped by an increasingly global AI arms race where the next breakthrough can come from almost anywhere in the world, at any time.