Dom Dolla sells out Marvel Stadium and makes Australian dance music history

Dom Dolla has sold out Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, marking one of the biggest electronic music events in Australian history.

The September 24 show sold through rapidly, with presale allocations exhausted within hours before remaining tickets disappeared during the general sale.

Presented by Untitled Group and Frontier Touring, the event will be an Australian-exclusive performance and the world premiere of Dom Dolla’s brand-new stadium production.

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For the Melbourne-born DJ and producer, it’s another major milestone in a career that continues to accelerate at a remarkable pace.

The sellout follows his record-breaking Allianz Stadium performance in Sydney last December, where he became one of the few electronic artists capable of filling one of Australia’s largest venues. Now, he’s taking things even further with a hometown show at Marvel Stadium.

Untitled Group Co-Founder and Managing Partner Nicholas Greco described the achievement as a landmark moment not only for Dom Dolla, but for Australian dance music more broadly.

“Untitled Group has been part of Dom’s journey from the very start of his career, and to watch him sell out Marvel Stadium in his hometown is a moment we’ll never forget,” Greco said.

“This puts electronic music in Australia firmly on the global map and is a historic moment for Dom, for Melbourne, and for electronic music fans across the country.”

The numbers behind Dom Dolla’s rise are difficult to ignore. His catalogue has surpassed 1.5 billion streams, while four ARIA Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Release and Spotify’s inaugural ARIA Global Impact Award have cemented his place as one of Australia’s biggest musical exports.

The past year alone has seen him headline two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, complete a 10-week residency at Ibiza’s legendary Hï Ibiza, and make his film soundtrack debut with ‘No Room For A Saint’ featuring Nathan Nicholson for the blockbuster racing film F1.

Along the way, he’s collaborated with artists including Kid Cudi, Tove Lo and Nelly Furtado, further expanding his global profile.

With Marvel Stadium now sold out months in advance, Dom Dolla’s hometown return is shaping up as more than just another concert. It’s a moment that reflects how far Australian electronic music has come – and how much further it can still go.

You can join the waitlist for Dom Dolla’s Melbourne Show here.