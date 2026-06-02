BOOF HEADS unleash their finest beatdown yet

‘ACAC’ is a violent, hilarious love letter to the cops that demands to be played at maximum volume.

If chaos, charm, and absolute filth had a baby in a Brisbane mosh pit, it would be called BOOF HEADS.

Crowned the winners of the 2025 Good Things festival band competition and fresh off their debut EP LOW BROW, this five-piece has become an undeniable force in the SEQ scene.

Their brand is simple: psychotic stage presence, tongue-in-cheek larrikinism, and a Tarantino-esque flair for visual storytelling.

They are barbaric, they are entertaining, and on their new single ‘ACAC’, they are at their absolute peak.

For the uninitiated, BOOF HEADS thrive on a filthy blend of heavy riffage and hip-hop attitude.

‘ACAC’, playing on the classic Aussie prison/street slang acronym “All Cops Are C*nts”, is a violent power-bomb of a track that doubles as a cheeky, hilarious love letter to the police.

It is the heavy headbanger you have been yearning for, delivered with a smirk and a sledgehammer.

Musically, the instrumental synergy here is tighter than ever.

The riff is sinister, crawling under your skin before opening up into a groove that feels both commanding and dangerously catchy.

The production is crisp, allowing every ferocious bar to land with comedic precision.

You can practically hear the band grinning as they spit some of their most hilarious and aggressive lyrics yet.

It’s the kind of track that makes you want to two-step one second and laugh out loud the next.

But what truly cements ‘ACAC’ as BOOF HEADS’ finest work is the accompanying music video.

Staying true to their reputation, they’ve delivered a short film that views like a blockbuster movie, complete with their trademark storytelling and psychotic energy.

It elevates the song from a simple banger into a full sensory experience.

In a local scene full of cookie-cutter metal acts, BOOF HEADS stand out because they refuse to take themselves too seriously while taking their craft deadly seriously.

‘ACAC’ is a triumphant, violent, and hilarious statement from a band riding a well-earned wave of momentum.

Do yourself a favour: strap in, turn it up, and let the BOOF HEADS show you how it’s done.