Charli XCX announces Australian album listening sessions for ‘Music, Fashion, Film’

Are you lucky enough?

Charli XCX is giving Australian fans an exclusive sneak peek of her seventh studio album Music, Fashion, Film with special listening sessions this week.

The pop visionary will host early previews in Melbourne and Sydney on Friday, July 10th, as part of a global rollout spanning independent theatres across cities from London to Berlin.

The 30-minute, 11-track album drops July 24th, following the brat summer anthem ‘Wink Wink,’ the fashion-forward ‘SS26,’ and the explosive ‘Rock Music.’

Charli has teased a mysterious single collaborator, boldly claiming fans will never guess the identity even with a thousand tries.

The album’s striking black-and-white cover features John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese; a surreal trio representing its music, fashion, and film trifecta.

The ‘Wink Wink’ video showcases Charli’s evolved persona, complete with diary entries and rooftop contemplation.

With exact cinema locations and showtimes still under wraps, fans must act fast; RSVP details are live on her official website.

This is your chance to hear 2026’s most anticipated pop record before anyone else.