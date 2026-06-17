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Music

Watch Harry Styles play an orchestra show of career-spanning tracks and covers

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

Harry Styles’ Meltdown performance as this year’s curator saw him play some fan favourites and unexpected covers.

Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Styles was joined by the Jules Buckley Orchestra and House Gospel Choir for the special one-off performance.

The pop star first worked with the composer for Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, on ‘Coming Up Roses’.

Styles performed re-worked hits from his catalogue, fan favourites for the first time in years, as well as powerful covers of Simon and Garfunkel and Patrick Watson tracks.

It was a change of pace for Styles, currently on his huge, high energy ‘Together, Together’ tour, who joked that there would “be no nipples” due to the very special occasion.

Here’s what he played:

Boyfriends 

Paint by Numbers

Matilda

Matter Red (Jules Buckley Instrumental)

Two Ghosts

The Waiting Game

Fine Line

Hummingbird (Jules Buckley Instrumental)

Coming Up Roses

Here Comes the River (Patrick Watson cover)

Carla’s Song

Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

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