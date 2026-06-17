Watch Harry Styles play an orchestra show of career-spanning tracks and covers

Harry Styles’ Meltdown performance as this year’s curator saw him play some fan favourites and unexpected covers.

Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Styles was joined by the Jules Buckley Orchestra and House Gospel Choir for the special one-off performance.

The pop star first worked with the composer for Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, on ‘Coming Up Roses’.

Styles performed re-worked hits from his catalogue, fan favourites for the first time in years, as well as powerful covers of Simon and Garfunkel and Patrick Watson tracks.

It was a change of pace for Styles, currently on his huge, high energy ‘Together, Together’ tour, who joked that there would “be no nipples” due to the very special occasion.

Here’s what he played:

Boyfriends

Harry Styles sings “Boyfriends” with a full orchestra in London. pic.twitter.com/NHSRmgp5JE — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2026

Paint by Numbers

Matilda

Harry Styles continues his show in London with “Matilda.” pic.twitter.com/RV33Omxf7V — 🏁 (@concertleaks) June 16, 2026

Matter Red (Jules Buckley Instrumental)

Two Ghosts

Harry Styles sings “Two Ghosts” with a full orchestra in London. pic.twitter.com/GrGuLoy9fP — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2026

The Waiting Game

Fine Line

Harry Styles sings “Fine Line” with a full orchestra in London. pic.twitter.com/EaHby68gU6 — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2026

Hummingbird (Jules Buckley Instrumental)

Coming Up Roses

Here Comes the River (Patrick Watson cover)

Harry performing a cover of Patrick Watson’s Here Comes The River for his Meltdown Festival at the Royal Festival Hall in London, UK – 16 June pic.twitter.com/e6pKjaGHx1 — HSD Together On Tour (@hsdtogethertour) June 16, 2026

Carla’s Song

Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel cover)