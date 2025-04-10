Pulp returns with electrifying new album “More” – First in 24 Years

Humans 1, Robots 0.

After nearly a quarter-century, Britpop legends Pulp are back with their highly anticipated new album, More, set for release on June 6, 2025, via Rough Trade Records.

The announcement comes with the release of their anthemic new single, “Spike Island,” a hypnotic blend of synths, violin, and slide guitar, produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines DC).

The album marks their first since 2001’s We Love Life, born from spontaneous creativity during their 2023 reunion tour.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker revealed that the track “Hymn of the North”—debuted live in Sheffield—unlocked a flood of new material, including contributions from Richard Hawley and Jason Buckle (who co-wrote “Spike Island” after a memorable Stone Roses gig anecdote).

Fans can snag exclusive vinyl editions, including a double LP at 45 rpm, and four handpicked colour variants named by Cocker himself—like “Theresa Green” and “South Yorkshire Sunset.”

The AI-generated video for “Spike Island”—crafted by feeding original Different Class photos into an AI app—offers a surreal, glitchy trip, with Cocker humorously admitting it left him questioning reality.

Dedicated to late bassist Steve Mackey, More is a 100% human-made triumph. As Cocker puts it: “Human Intelligence forever!”

