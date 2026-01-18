Check out this interactive Map showing the Traditional Custodians of your land

This is pretty cool – Native Land Digital is a proper interactive map that shows who the traditional custodians of the land are.

Ever wondered whose land you’re actually on? Native Land Digital is an interactive map that lets you do exactly that.

It shows the traditional territories, languages, and treaties of Indigenous peoples – not just in Australia, but all over the world.

You can explore it on their website or grab the iOS/Android apps. Pop in an address, and it’ll tell you which Indigenous community are the traditional custodians.

For example, in Sydney you’ll see the Gadigal people of Eora Country; in Melbourne, the Boon Wurrung of the Kulin Nation. Even typing in a random street can be a powerful reminder of the history beneath our feet.

The map covers the globe, from North and South America, Africa, Asia, Nordic Europe, and Australasia – showing languages, treaties, and histories that colonial maps often ignored.

Native Land Digital is a Canadian not-for-profit led by Indigenous people, with a mission to educate and build understanding about the sacredness of land.

As they explain, “the land itself is sacred… mapping it helps bring awareness to the real lived history of Indigenous peoples during a long era of colonialism.”

The map is a work in progress and welcomes contributions to improve accuracy.

Whether you’re a local, a traveller, or just curious, it’s a simple way to acknowledge and respect the Traditional Custodians of the land you live on or visit.

Head here to take a look.