David Byrne’s Who Is The Sky full Setlist and Set times

TM

by Tammy Moir

Byrne elicits a palpable sense of joy with his generous and impeccable Who Is the Sky setlist

David Byrne kicked off his 2026 American Utopia tour in spectacular fashion this week delivering a near two-hour set that blended his solo work with classic Talking Heads hits.

From the ethereal opening of ‘Heaven’ to the rollicking energy of ‘Burning Down the House’ in the encore, Byrne proved exactly why his music still feels so alive and relevant.

Fans were treated to a mix of favourites, including ‘Once in a Lifetime,’ ‘This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody),’ and ‘And She Was’ —interspersed with covers like Brian Eno’s ‘Strange Overtones’ and Paramore’s ‘Hard Times,’ showcasing Byrne’s eclectic taste and fearless creativity.

This tour continues across New Zealand and Australia, then heads across Europe, the UK, and North America, giving fans from Berlin to London and Vancouver to New York the chance to see one of music’s most inventive performers live.

Here is the setlist based off  David Byrne’s Who Is The Sky opening night in Auckland, NZ.

David Byrne – Who Is The Sky Setlist

Heaven

Everybody Laughs

And She Was

Strange Overtones

Houses in Motion

T Shirt

(Nothing But) Flowers

This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)

What Is the Reason for It?

Like Humans Do

Don’t Be Like That

Independence Day

Slippery People

Moisturizing Thing

My Apartment Is My Friend

Hard Times

Psycho Killer

Life During Wartime

Once in a Lifetime

Encore:

Everybody’s Coming to My House

Burning Down the House

Remaining 2026 Who Is The Sky Tour Dates

Jan 21 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena

Jan 23 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Horncastle Arena

Jan 24 – Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium

Jan 28 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Jan 30 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Jan 31 – Brisbane, Australia – Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Europe & United Kingdom

Feb 12 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

Feb 15 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Feb 16 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Feb 18 – Brussels, BE – Forest National

Feb 21 – Milan, IT – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

Feb 22 – Milan, IT – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

Feb 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle

Feb 26 – Esch‑sur‑Alzette, LU – Rockhal

Feb 27 – Dübendorf, CH – THE HALL

Mar 02 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Mar 03 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mar 04 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mar 06 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Mar 07 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Mar 09 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

Mar 10 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

North America & Festivals (Extended Leg)
 Tour continues across the U.S. & Canada with major city stops and festivals:

Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival Mar 26–27

Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre Apr 4–5

Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium Apr 7–8

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA Apr 10–12 & Apr 17–19

Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl Apr 14

Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheatre Apr 16

Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum Apr 20

Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre Apr 21

St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre Apr 28–29

Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre May 1–2

Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre May 3

Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre May 5

Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square May 7

Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater May 9

Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center May 11–12

Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome May 13

Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater May 15

Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre May 16–17

 

The typical start time for evening shows is 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM local time, with doors opening roughly an hour beforehand.

Main set: 1 hour 20–25 minutes

Encore: 15–20 minutes

Total show length: 105–120 minutes

So if you plan around a standard Byrne show: arriving about 30–60 minutes before the listed start time is recommended, and you can expect the full performance to wrap up roughly 2 hours after the scheduled start.

Head here for full tour dates.

 

