David Byrne’s Who Is The Sky full Setlist and Set times

Byrne elicits a palpable sense of joy with his generous and impeccable Who Is the Sky setlist
David Byrne kicked off his 2026 American Utopia tour in spectacular fashion this week delivering a near two-hour set that blended his solo work with classic Talking Heads hits.
From the ethereal opening of ‘Heaven’ to the rollicking energy of ‘Burning Down the House’ in the encore, Byrne proved exactly why his music still feels so alive and relevant.
Fans were treated to a mix of favourites, including ‘Once in a Lifetime,’ ‘This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody),’ and ‘And She Was’ —interspersed with covers like Brian Eno’s ‘Strange Overtones’ and Paramore’s ‘Hard Times,’ showcasing Byrne’s eclectic taste and fearless creativity.
This tour continues across New Zealand and Australia, then heads across Europe, the UK, and North America, giving fans from Berlin to London and Vancouver to New York the chance to see one of music’s most inventive performers live.
Here is the setlist based off David Byrne’s Who Is The Sky opening night in Auckland, NZ.
David Byrne – Who Is The Sky Setlist
Heaven
Everybody Laughs
And She Was
Strange Overtones
Houses in Motion
T Shirt
(Nothing But) Flowers
This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)
What Is the Reason for It?
Like Humans Do
Don’t Be Like That
Independence Day
Slippery People
Moisturizing Thing
My Apartment Is My Friend
Hard Times
Psycho Killer
Life During Wartime
Once in a Lifetime
Encore:
Everybody’s Coming to My House
Burning Down the House
Remaining 2026 Who Is The Sky Tour Dates
Jan 21 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena
Jan 23 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Horncastle Arena
Jan 24 – Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium
Jan 28 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Jan 30 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Jan 31 – Brisbane, Australia – Queensland Performing Arts Centre
Europe & United Kingdom
Feb 12 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
Feb 15 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
Feb 16 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
Feb 18 – Brussels, BE – Forest National
Feb 21 – Milan, IT – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Feb 22 – Milan, IT – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Feb 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle
Feb 26 – Esch‑sur‑Alzette, LU – Rockhal
Feb 27 – Dübendorf, CH – THE HALL
Mar 02 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
Mar 03 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Mar 04 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Mar 06 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo
Mar 07 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo
Mar 09 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
Mar 10 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
North America & Festivals (Extended Leg)
Tour continues across the U.S. & Canada with major city stops and festivals:
Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival Mar 26–27
Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre Apr 4–5
Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium Apr 7–8
Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA Apr 10–12 & Apr 17–19
Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl Apr 14
Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheatre Apr 16
Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum Apr 20
Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre Apr 21
St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre Apr 28–29
Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre May 1–2
Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre May 3
Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre May 5
Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square May 7
Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater May 9
Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center May 11–12
Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome May 13
Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater May 15
Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre May 16–17
The typical start time for evening shows is 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM local time, with doors opening roughly an hour beforehand.
Main set: 1 hour 20–25 minutes
Encore: 15–20 minutes
Total show length: 105–120 minutes
So if you plan around a standard Byrne show: arriving about 30–60 minutes before the listed start time is recommended, and you can expect the full performance to wrap up roughly 2 hours after the scheduled start.
Head here for full tour dates.