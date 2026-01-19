David Byrne’s Who Is The Sky full Setlist and Set times

Byrne elicits a palpable sense of joy with his generous and impeccable Who Is the Sky setlist

David Byrne kicked off his 2026 American Utopia tour in spectacular fashion this week delivering a near two-hour set that blended his solo work with classic Talking Heads hits.

From the ethereal opening of ‘Heaven’ to the rollicking energy of ‘Burning Down the House’ in the encore, Byrne proved exactly why his music still feels so alive and relevant.

Fans were treated to a mix of favourites, including ‘Once in a Lifetime,’ ‘This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody),’ and ‘And She Was’ —interspersed with covers like Brian Eno’s ‘Strange Overtones’ and Paramore’s ‘Hard Times,’ showcasing Byrne’s eclectic taste and fearless creativity.

This tour continues across New Zealand and Australia, then heads across Europe, the UK, and North America, giving fans from Berlin to London and Vancouver to New York the chance to see one of music’s most inventive performers live.

Here is the setlist based off David Byrne’s Who Is The Sky opening night in Auckland, NZ.

David Byrne – Who Is The Sky Setlist

Heaven



Everybody Laughs



And She Was



Strange Overtones



Houses in Motion



T Shirt



(Nothing But) Flowers



This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)



What Is the Reason for It?



Like Humans Do



Don’t Be Like That



Independence Day



Slippery People



Moisturizing Thing



My Apartment Is My Friend



Hard Times



Psycho Killer



Life During Wartime



Once in a Lifetime



Encore:

Everybody’s Coming to My House



Burning Down the House

Remaining 2026 Who Is The Sky Tour Dates

Jan 21 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena



Jan 23 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Horncastle Arena



Jan 24 – Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium



Jan 28 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena



Jan 30 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena



Jan 31 – Brisbane, Australia – Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Europe & United Kingdom

Feb 12 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom



Feb 15 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live



Feb 16 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live



Feb 18 – Brussels, BE – Forest National



Feb 21 – Milan, IT – Teatro degli Arcimboldi



Feb 22 – Milan, IT – Teatro degli Arcimboldi



Feb 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle



Feb 26 – Esch‑sur‑Alzette, LU – Rockhal



Feb 27 – Dübendorf, CH – THE HALL



Mar 02 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena



Mar 03 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo



Mar 04 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo



Mar 06 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo



Mar 07 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Mar 09 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo



Mar 10 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo



North America & Festivals (Extended Leg)

Tour continues across the U.S. & Canada with major city stops and festivals:

Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival Mar 26–27



Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre Apr 4–5



Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium Apr 7–8



Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA Apr 10–12 & Apr 17–19



Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl Apr 14



Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheatre Apr 16



Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum Apr 20

Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre Apr 21

St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre Apr 28–29



Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre May 1–2



Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre May 3



Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre May 5



Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square May 7



Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater May 9



Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center May 11–12



Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome May 13



Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater May 15



Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre May 16–17

The typical start time for evening shows is 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM local time, with doors opening roughly an hour beforehand.

Main set: 1 hour 20–25 minutes



Encore: 15–20 minutes



Total show length: 105–120 minutes



So if you plan around a standard Byrne show: arriving about 30–60 minutes before the listed start time is recommended, and you can expect the full performance to wrap up roughly 2 hours after the scheduled start.

Head here for full tour dates.