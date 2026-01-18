Thousands gather in San Francisco to celebrate the life of Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir

Bob Weir’s memorial was less a farewell and more a celebration of a life lived in music, community, and constant improvisation.

Thousands gathered at the Civic Center to honour the Grateful Dead co-founder and guitarist Bob Weir, who passed away last week at 78.

Four Buddhist monks opened the ceremony with a Tibetan prayer, while Joan Baez and John Mayer took to a makeshift stage outside the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium to pay tribute.

Red roses, photos, and candles lined an altar where fans left handwritten notes thanking Weir for the music — and asking him to “say hello” to Jerry Garcia and Phil Lesh.

“I’m here to celebrate Bob Weir,” longtime fan Ruthie Garcia said. “Celebrating him and helping him go home.”

The crowd spanned generations: original Deadheads in tie-dye rubbed shoulders with young families, and one father even brought his six-year-old to introduce him to the Deadhead community.

Weir joined the band, then called the Warlocks, in 1965 at 17 and went on to co-write and sing lead on classics like ‘Sugar Magnolia’, ‘One More Saturday Night’, and ‘Mexicali Blues’.

Through the band’s sprawling jams and countercultural chaos, he was a steadying presence — the anchor in decades of tours and improvisation.

In later years, that role only grew. Projects like Dead & Company saw him mentoring a new generation, including John Mayer, while keeping the Dead spirit alive. Fans knew him as the one who never stopped, the one who made sure the music carried on.

Weir’s passing on January 10, from complications linked to lung issues, was sudden.

His wife and two daughters were at the service, with Monet Weir reflecting on her father’s belief in music’s unifying power.

As the crowd paid tribute, that ethos felt alive – the music, the community, and the legacy all moving forward together. As Monet put it: “The show must go on.”