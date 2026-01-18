Matt Damon just revealed Netflix’s new film formula

Distracted? Netflix got you.

Matt Damon pulled back the curtain on Netflix’s modern movie formula, attributing it to the distracted living-room viewer.

He explained that the streamer now urges filmmakers to front-load big action sequences to grab attention and to restate plot points multiple times in dialogue.

“People are on their phones while they’re watching,” Damon noted, describing a departure from the traditional three-act structure.

His longtime collaborator Ben Affleck countered, pointing to the critically acclaimed, tense, and quiet limited series “Adolescence” as proof that success doesn’t require these tricks.

Their exchange highlights a creative tug-of-war in the streaming era: catering to divided attention spans versus trusting audiences with nuanced, patient storytelling.

Meanwhile, hype is garnering after Matt Damon’s new role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey got revealed.