Matt Damon just revealed Netflix’s new film formula

by Alex Cooper

Distracted? Netflix got you.

Matt Damon pulled back the curtain on Netflix’s modern movie formula, attributing it to the distracted living-room viewer.

He explained that the streamer now urges filmmakers to front-load big action sequences to grab attention and to restate plot points multiple times in dialogue.

“People are on their phones while they’re watching,” Damon noted, describing a departure from the traditional three-act structure.

His longtime collaborator Ben Affleck countered, pointing to the critically acclaimed, tense, and quiet limited series “Adolescence” as proof that success doesn’t require these tricks.

Their exchange highlights a creative tug-of-war in the streaming era: catering to divided attention spans versus trusting audiences with nuanced, patient storytelling.

Meanwhile, hype is garnering after Matt Damon’s new role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey got revealed.

